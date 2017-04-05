The Bookworm hosts flower arranging workshop with the Secret Garden of Vail | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Even if it's still too muddy to frolic in the flowers, you can bring the spirit of spring inside today at The Bookworm of Edwards, when The Secret Garden of Vail owner Susan Rapson will team up with long-time bookseller Karin Barker for a flower arrangement workshop and book discussion.

"We have a tremendously creative community," said Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm. "So for many of us, engaging in the subjects we read about brings learning to a whole new level."

inspired

The event was originally inspired by the success of Vanessa Diffenbaugh's "Language of Flowers," a best-selling novel about a girl who grows up in foster care and eventually becomes a flower arranger. Unable to connect with people, the woman finds a way to communicate through the Victorian-era tradition of assigning meaning to the blooms she sends.

Of course, meaning is only one element that makes for an amazing arrangement. Rapson will supply hands-on instruction, flowers and vases for a full tutorial on how to create a display for your home.

"To put together an arrangement, you need to know the type of flowers that go together, the colors that work and know how to cut the stems on different flowers," Rapson said.

identity and purpose

At the Secret Garden of Vail, every arrangement has its own identity and purpose, whether it is for a special occasion or a certain season.

"You have to let every flower have its own space, without forgetting about greens," Rapson said. "There needs to be a focal flower, smaller flowers and accents. Overall, flower arranging is an art. It is different for every customer."

While guests busy their hands arranging, the group also will engage in conversation about the book.

"I found 'Language of Flowers' an engaging, well-written story with themes of love and loss, anger and mistrust — and still some second chances," Barker said. "It's a great book that touches readers who like contemporary fiction with some social issues."

'open conversation'

And for those who haven't read the book, no problem.

"It will be an open conversation where we will discuss the author's background and experiences with foster children and the main themes of the book," Barker said. "We'll also have a Victorian flower dictionary at the meeting and include some fun talks around this reprinted publication."