The Cycle Effect, Rosenbach’s empowering young women | VailDaily.com

VAIL — There's a direct correlation between sports and women's leadership that rings especially true for young female athletes. The connection between sports and education is reinforced through the mission of The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women through mountain biking.

On Thursday, June 29, Gary and Susan Rosenbach hosted a remarkable event for an organization that's influenced the lives of hundreds of young women, many of whom have never had the privilege of owning their own bicycle. Of the young women that have been involved with the program for three years or more, 100 percent of the participants have gone to college. Many are the first in their families to attend.

Fascinated and inspired with the mission of the organization, The Rosenbach's offered to host an event, matching up to $75,000 of funds raised.

'Second Family'

"We find The Cycle Effect program extremely inspirational and have been impressed with the impact on each participant to reach their full potential," said Susan Rosenbach, member of The Cycle Effect's board. "The organization has truly been pivotal in changing the lives and futures of participants and we are proud to be a part of this community that embraces such a valuable program."

"As our organization continues to grow and become a larger part of the community, we continue to be amazed by the generosity that we see," said Brett Donelson, founder and director. "Our event surpassed our goals and will enable us to continue helping the young women in our community far into the future."

Alondra Hernandez, a junior at Battle Mountain High School and second year participant, said, "The Cycle Effect has truly shaped me into the person I am today. The Cycle Effect has not only helped me overcome many personal and physical barriers but it has also taught me that quitting is never the answer. I can honestly say, I consider The Cycle Effect as my second family."