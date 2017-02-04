‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

Top Books at The Bookworm of Edwards

1. “The High Divide,” by Lin Enger

2. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead

3. “We Were Liars,” by E. Lockhart

4. “Pax,” by Sarah Pennypacker

5. “Learning to Ski With Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen

6. “My Grandma Could Do Anything in The Rocky Mountains,” by Rick Ditz

7. “Alchemist: 25th Anniversary Edition,” by Paulo Coelho

8. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams

9. “Forgetting,” by Sharon Cameron

10. “What Do You Do With An Idea,” by Kobi Yamada