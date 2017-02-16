‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
February 16, 2017
BEST-SELLERS AT THE BOOKWORM OF EDWARDS
1. “The High Divide,” by Lin Enger
2. “News of the World,” by Paulette Jiles
3. “Walk on Earth a Stranger,” by Rae Carson
4. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande
5. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah
6. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr
7. “Bunny Slopes,” by Claudia Rueda
8. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams
9. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead
10. “Earning the Rockies,” by Robert Kaplan
