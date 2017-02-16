‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

BEST-SELLERS AT THE BOOKWORM OF EDWARDS

1. “The High Divide,” by Lin Enger

2. “News of the World,” by Paulette Jiles

3. “Walk on Earth a Stranger,” by Rae Carson

4. “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande

5. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah

6. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr

7. “Bunny Slopes,” by Claudia Rueda

8. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams

9. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead

10. “Earning the Rockies,” by Robert Kaplan