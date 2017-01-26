‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

Top Books At The Bookworm of Edwards

1. “The High Divide,” by Lin Enger

2. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams

3. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead

4. “The White Guy in the Room,” by Douglas Patton

5. “Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures,” by Elyssa Pallai and Ken Nager

6. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller

7. “Tibetan Peach Pie,” by Tom Robbins

8. “The Vail Hiker,” by Mary Ellen Gilliland

9. “Red Notice,” by Bill Browder

10. “Fates and Furies,” by Lauren Groff