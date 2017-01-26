‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards | VailDaily.com

‘The High Divide’ tops this week’s best-sellers at The Bookworm of Edwards
January 26, 2017
Top Books At The Bookworm of Edwards
1. “The High Divide,” by Lin Enger
2. “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, with Douglas Abrams
3. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead
4. “The White Guy in the Room,” by Douglas Patton
5. “Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures,” by Elyssa Pallai and Ken Nager
6. “Freedom Found,” by Warren Miller
7. “Tibetan Peach Pie,” by Tom Robbins
8. “The Vail Hiker,” by Mary Ellen Gilliland
9. “Red Notice,” by Bill Browder
10. “Fates and Furies,” by Lauren Groff
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Entertainment
- Support available for caregivers of loved ones with chronic conditions
- Health Insights column: Is your mobile device a pain in the neck?
- Stories from the trenches: Vail Valley service workers talk shop
- Vail Pet Talk column: Veterinary care is important at all ages of your pet’s life
- Vail Daily’s Tell Us Your Love Story contest: ‘Love on the Clock’