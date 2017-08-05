The Sebastian in Vail offers Sunday Funday Brunch | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Sebastian kicks off its Sunday Funday today with a new brunch featuring unlimited food and drink.

The hotel's Sunday Funday Brunch includes bottomless bloody mary and prosecco bar, all day rose wine service, a charcuterie and cheese bas as well as classic and creative brunch selections.

The Sunday brunch takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Leonora, the hotel's restaurant.

The unlimited food menu is $32 per person for adults and $18 for children 12 and younger. The all day rose wine offering is $24 per person.

ABOUT THE MENU

The bloody mary bar includes a variety of mixes, including a selection from 20 different hot sauces, pickled vegetables and olives as well as bacon, shrimp and vegetable skewers to top it off. (Wasabi, ginger and horseradish will also be available.)

The prosecco bar offers orange juice for mimosas, peach puree for a Bellini and a seasonal Sebastian spritz cocktail.

Brunch food items range from the classic pancakes, omelets and various benedicts to a Colorado peach and ham salad, short rib hash and quinoa pancakes.

Reservations are encouraged. Call The Sebastian at 800-724-6535.