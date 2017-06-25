Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley | VailDaily.com

1 year ago

Week of June 23, 2016

Eagle was preparing for the annual Flight Days celebration. The event's super hero theme was "Get your cape on."

Eagle Valley Elementary School netted a $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado.

The town of Gypsum was named a Playful City USA for the fifth straight year.

5 years ago

Week of June 21, 2012

"How Sweet it is" was the theme for Eagle's Flight Days celebration.

The town of Gypsum announced it was ending its Costco sales tax sharing deal with the town of Eagle at year's end. The agreement between the two communities split unencumbered sales tax revenue from the big-box store 60/40, with the smaller portion going to Eagle. Eagle had received an estimated $1.2 million in revenue from the deal, but Gypsum officials noted that with the voter approval of the Eagle River Station plan, it made more sense for each community to pursue its own sales tax generation options.

The town of Eagle announced it was relocating its recycling center from the Eagle County Fairgrounds parking area to the Eagle Town Shop property on Chambers Avenue. The new cardboard compactor and recycling bin was planned at the site.

10 years ago

Week of June 21, 2007

The Boots on Broadway public art exhibit was installed along Eagle's main street. The display featured 12 6-foot-tall cowboy boots decorated by local artists.

Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District officials reported that the new Gypsum Recreation Center has shattered usage projections. WECMRD hoped to sell 2,500 memberships during the first six months of operation, but reported that 2,866 memberships had been purchased. Additionally the facility sold 904 punch cards and tallied 6,160 daily admissions.

The theme for Eagle Flight Days was pirate-inspired "Yo ho ho and a barrel of fun."

20 years ago

Week of June 19, 1997

The Eagle County commissioners approved the Two Rivers development — a 400-unit modular home and condominium project at Dotsero.

Eagle Valley High School students Zach and Simon DeHerrera, Mac Bernhardt and Jeri Friesen were helping Patrick Paul organize the summer Youth Force program.

The Eagle County School Board voted to pursue a $40 million bond issue in the fall.

The Koonce family, who had a long history of business and civic leadership in the community, were honored as the grand marshals of the Flight Days parade.

30 years ago

Week of June 25, 1987

Repair work delayed the opening of the Eagle Swimming Pool located adjacent to Eagle Valley Middle School. The pool was slated to open in mid-July. Unstable soil had caused many problems at the site.

The town of Eagle and WECMRD were collaborating to plan and finance more local recreation programs.

Kay Guffey and Mort Thomas chaired the Eagle Flight Days committee.

Eby Creek Mesa residents were pursuing formation of a special taxing district to pay for needed improvements including paved roads and continuation of water, sewer, electric and telephone service.

Progress on the subdivision had been halted by the developer's financial problems.

Seventeen area kids qualified for state competition following the local Hershey's Track Meet.

40 years ago

Week of June 23, 1977

A work crew that included Commissioner Dan Williams hustled to complete water and sewer line work at the fairgrounds in time for the Flight Days rodeo. There had been some doubt about the celebration after the Eagle Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to cancel the event. However, volunteers banded to plan the festivities and the year's theme was "Looking Ahead."

Following the actions of the state legislature, the annual pay for county commissioners doubled — from $6,500 to $12,500.

Eagle Town Manager Richard Andrews said needed improvements at the county airport were the "missing link" to economic development in the valley.

Ann Koonce organized the Eagle Recreation Department's Eagle Tots summer program.

The Rev. Harry Straw was the new minister at the Eagle Methodist Church.

Kathy Chandler of Eagle and George Henry of Albuquerque announced plans for an August wedding in New Castle.

50 years ago

Week of June 22, 1967

The Colorado River Ranch for Boys opened on Sweetwater Creek, operated by Mr. and Mrs. Travis Anderson and assisted by Pete Nolan. Some 125 boys were expected to turn out for the first session activities including fishing, swimming, riding, riflery and tennis.

Gypsum planned a Huck Finn celebration for July 4.

The local 4-H livestock judging team of Dan Marks, Bill and Sheryl Norman and Ron Stutterheim were at the state conference in Fort Collins.

Three Gypsum youth — Larry Mayne and Jim and Tom Cook — headed out to the World's Fair in Montreal.

60 years ago

Week of June 20, 1957

Despite unseasonably cold weather, Eagle gardens were a mass of color. Thanks to the effort of caretakers George Priest and Harry Metheney, the bushes were blooming all over the sage brush hillside east of town were the cemetery was located.

Minturn's doctor, H.R. Razor, announced he was moving to Dillon.

Four local young men enlisted in the Navy — Dave Rathburn, Tom Sawyer, Gary Leiber and Tom Hill.

The 4-H Home Economics judging team — Connie Phillips, Jetty Buchholz and Susan Koonce placed well at the state conference.

A 4-H talent program featuring Billy Lou Bratton, Bobby Russell and Janice and Janet Gates won a blue ribbon. Their performance was titled "The Old Gray Mare."

70 years ago

Week of June 20, 1947

The fellows at the American Legion Post in Gypsum planned an exciting July 4 celebration featuring races, contests, a baseball game and dance.

A group of 100 geologists from the US. Geological Survey descended on Dotsero for a tour and discussion of the volcanic terrain.

More than 350 people turned out for a homecoming celebration honoring Ida Dickerson, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. A dinner and ceremony was held at the Eagle gym.

Ben White was wearing his straw hat around town — the Enterprise called that a sure sign of summer.

80 years ago

Week of June 25, 1937

Prospector John Weiskopf was searching for gold around the Gore Range. For more than 40 years, tales had circulated about a lost vein of rich ore in the region. Joe Rule and Gus Meyer were helping with the prospecting.

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce hosted a father/son banquet. Entertainment included a piano solo by Wayne Brown and a sax solo by Ira Bindley.