Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley | VailDaily.com

1 year ago

Week of July 7, 2016

Eagle's 7 Hermits Brewing Co. relocated to a new space that was twice as large as its previous location. The brew pub's new site was at the northeast corner of Capitol and Founders in Eagle Ranch Village.

Duane Ziegler of Eagle published his first children's book "JimJim and the Jelly Bean Journey."

5 years ago

Week of July 5, 2012

With Stage II fire restrictions in place in Eagle County, a series of wildlife mitigation workshops hosted by local fire officials were proving popular with local residents.

A resident of the Spring Circle neighborhood in Gypsum reported that someone tried to siphon gas out of his truck during the night time hours.

10 years ago

Week of July 5, 2007

Scientists Mark Losleben and Connie Woodhouse of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder were examining tree rings in the Eagle area to learn more about historic drought conditions in the region.

The stretch of Church Street located between Third and Second streets, arguably the worst street in Eagle, got a major makeover. Retaining walls, sidewalks and a wider roadway were all part of the work.

The Eagle Police Department added two, four-door Jeep Wranglers to its vehicle fleet.

SHeDAISY, Darryl Worley and Jaime O'Neal were the headliners for the Gypsum Daze concert.

20 years ago

Week of July 3, 1997

The U.S. Air Forest announced plans to clear the debris from the highly publicized A-10 bomber crash on Gold Dust Peak. The crash and subsequent search for wreckage had resulted in a forest closure affecting roughly five square miles. Violation of the closure regulation was punishable by as much as six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Air Force officials said their primary objective in the clean-up was to find more than 500 rounds of 30-millimeter training ammunition.

Vail Associates announced the company would make a $250,000 donation to the proposed Family Learning Center at the St. Clare of Assisi Campus in Edwards.

Two Eagle kids were undergoing rabies treatment after being bitten by a bat they rescued from a pond. The 11-year-olds spotted what they thought was a bird struggling in the water. They picked it up and the bat then bit them. The animal subsequently tested positive for rabies.

Eagle Valley High School baseball coach Chuck Vogel, who had been named the Western Slope League Coach of the Year for two consecutive years, announced he was retiring from the post to pursue a doctorate in education.

30 years ago

Week of July 9, 1987

Local fire officials were concerned about extremely dry conditions in the area.

Chris LeDoux was scheduled as the feature performer during the Saturday night concert at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.

Anthony Navarro and his Californian rabbit Missy took top honors at the Garfield County Invitational 4-H Rabbit Expo in Rifle.

40 years ago

Week of July 7, 1977

Cyrus "Buck" Allen, a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Denver School of Law, began work as the new Eagle County Deputy District Attorney.

An old feud between the town of Eagle and Eagle County officials flared up during a finger-pointing, shouting match that failed to settle any claims. The issues included the heating bill for the old Eagle School gym, which the town rented for $1 per year, as well as the town water service to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

The Eagle Little League program had a banner year with 30 boys participating.

Crossroads Cinema in Vail ran an ad announcing "The year's best movie — Star Wars," was playing. Admission was $3 for adults and $1.50 for children.

50 years ago

Week of July 6, 1967

The Eagle County sheriff and district attorney investigated a vandalism incident where someone had riddled an old cellar door, located north of Eagle, with bullets. The concern was that the Independent Lumber Company used this particular cellar to store dynamite.

Larry Johnson was the new U.S. Bureau of Land Management assistant manager. He was stationed in Eagle.

A second bank was slated to open in the Eagle Valley. The Colorado Banking Commission approved a charter for the Bank of Vail.

60 years ago

Week of July 4, 1957

Glen Horton was back at his "private mountain" near Yeoman Park.

Eagle was experiencing problems with its water treatment system. "The village water is so putrid with grit, mud and marine life that it isn't even fit to cut one's bourbon with," noted Enterprise editor Marilla McCain.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Ezra Benson made a brief trip to the Eagle Valley to inspect some National Forest watershed projects. He flew in and out of the Eagle airport during his visit.

70 years ago

Week of July 4, 1947

Persistent winds blew clouds of dust around town. The Enterprise suggested residents sprinkle water on their land to help solve the problem.

The Diamond J Ranch bar opened east of Eagle.

Enterprise editor Adrian Reynolds was concerned about the odors wafting from numerous outhouses located along the town's alleys.

Tourists were complaining about the rough road conditions along Vail Pass.

It was a boon year for the cherry and gooseberry harvest at Dotsero.

80 years ago

Week of July 9, 1937

Eugene Slaughter of Gypsum was elected president of the newly formed Eagle County School Association.

More than 100 people turned out for the four-day Mount of the Holy Cross Pilgrimage.

A highway contract was awarded for the Glenwood to Dotsero strip of road that extended above Hanging Lake.