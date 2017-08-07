Top 10 David Spade moments in comedic genius history | VailDaily.com

David Spade didn't invent sarcasm. But often, maybe too often, it feels like he did.

Spade, who unleashes his stand-up set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" during the shows early '90s renascence. The comedian made his debut as part of a crop of new talent that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and, of course, Chris Farley.

Through sketches such as "The Hollywood Minute," Spade established himself as a master of deadly-sharp sarcasm. But as Spade's career evolved, he proved he wasn't all cruel wit — see his turn as anti-hero "Joe Dirt" or as Disney star in "The Emperor's New Groove."

To celebrate the sultan of snark and self-deprecation's visit to the Vilar Center, we count down Spade's 10 greatest comedic moments.

10. David Spade guest hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live": There is something about Kimmel that brings out the best in Spade. The SNL alum gets good laughs on other late night talk shows, but on "Kimmel" he has a different energy. Maybe this is why Kimmel has even invited Spade to guest host — a job he does with a brilliant, cool distance.

9. The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe: Spade's natural habitat is the comedy roast. At this one, which he hosted, he didn't hold back. But his best bits were just pure-and-simple comedy: "It's not easy being Rob. He said being so handsome made it difficult for him to find meaningful roles. I wanted to ask Brad Pitt about that, but he was too busy acting in meaningful roles."

8. Russell Dunbar on "Rules of Engagement": This is a role Spade seemed to be preparing for his whole life. The womanizing buffoon of the CBS sitcom thrived on the actor's trademark sarcasm with killer one-liners such as, "So wait, you moved from Ohio to New York to become an actress, wow, that is a great plan I'm surprised more girls don't do that."

7. His acting transformation in "Joe Dirt": David Spade goes nice! OK, not that nice, but in "Joe Dirt" he ditches the cold, acid-tongued persona he is known for and played a legitimately sympathetic character. No other Spade character would dare say "You can't get ahead if you have 'No' in your heart." While it isn't Shakespeare, his turn as a lovable loser has become a cult favorite. Bonus points for putting Christopher Walken in a key supporting role.

6. "The Emperor's New Groove": Shockingly, Spade is pretty darn good at PG comedy. One of Disney's most underrated films, this is a classic goofy slapstick cartoon staring Spade as an egotistical emperor transformed into llama. It doesn't have the epic sweep of "The Lion King," but it gets way more laughs.

5. Dick Clark's Receptionist skit on SNL: When it came to SNL, Spade had a handful of characters that became unforgettable staples. In this skit he played the ultimate obnoxious Hollywood receptionist. It's funny when he won't let Jesus in to see Dick Clark ("I'm not much of a reader," he replies when Jesus says he might know him from the Bible). It's funnier when he manages to hush the famously loud-mouthed Roseanne Barr.

4. Dennis Finch on "Just Shoot Me!": His work guarding Dick Clark's door was just a warm up to the nasty, sniveling and somehow loveable receptionist Finch for seven seasons on this NBC sitcom (part of the legendary "Must See TV" lineup). Finch was always best, or rather worst, before he had his morning coffee.

3. GAP Girls skit on SNL: "LAY OFF ME I'M STARVING!" While Spade didn't say this particular line, it was the beginning of something amazing. This comedic partnership between Spade and Farley defined an unforgettable era of comedy. Not only did they continue to partner on many more hilarious skits during their time at SNL, but they also brought their comedic match-made-in-heaven relationship to the big screen.

2. The bat scene from "Black Sheep": It takes two people to make a "chasing a bat through a one-room cabin" scene funny. One person needs to be trapped under a blanket with the bat, the other needs to relentless beat on the lump in the blanket with a broom. While no "Tommy Boy," Farley and Spade's second feature had loads of ridiculous laughs.

1. Sing along scene from "Tommy Boy": This list could have probably been all "Tommy Boy" scenes, that's how beloved the cult classic film is. Nothing quite captures the duo's chemistry like them rolling down the highway in a wreck of a car singing The Carpenters' "Superstar." The movie gives them a few chances to duet on tunes — "Come On Eileen," "It's the End of the World," Spanish song "Eres Te" — and each scene in the increasingly-destroyed car shows off how much fun they have together, how they feed off the other's zany energy.

See television, film and stand-up comedy icon David Spade perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $50-$88 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.