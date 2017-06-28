Two-day photography workshop in Vail July 1-2 | VailDaily.com

With aspen trees fully leafed, early season wildflowers in bloom and the Gore Range white-capped mountains as a backdrop, there is no better time to photograph nature's beauty.

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens offers a two-day photography workshop with Colorado's premier landscape photographer John Fielder on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $850 and includes some meals. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Alpine Gardens.

This workshop offers a well-rounded and highly resourceful educational experience, appropriate for any level of outdoor photographer, but especially for beginning and intermediate skill levels. The program consists of a slide-based lecture, field shoots in beautiful locations and an interactive critique session on participants' laptop computers.

A full, yet comfortable, schedule optimizes field time and helps facilitate the absorption of invaluable, professional information. Long days afford ample opportunity to travel back roads and hike remote locations with Fielder. The workshop also includes post-processing of images with computer programs such as Adobe Lightroom.

No participant should feel he or she is not qualified to attend. Limited enrollment gives participants quality time with Fielder and ensures that each person gets the specific instruction needed based on their individual level of experience.

Fellow pro-nature photographer Gary Soles assists Fielder at most workshops, further ensuring individual attention. A group-based critique session allows students the chance to learn from others' work, while personalized field instruction addresses the photographer's needs related to both understanding camera functions and techniques of composition. Transportation to field locations is included.

About the teacher

Fielder has worked tirelessly to promote the protection of Colorado's ranches, open space and wildlands during his 35-year career as a nature photographer and publisher. His photography has influenced people and legislation, earning him recognition including the Sierra Club's Ansel Adams Award in 1993 and in 2011, the Aldo Leopold Foundation's first Achievement Award given to an individual.

More than 40 books have been published depicting his Colorado photography. He lives in Summit County and operates a fine art gallery, John Fielder's Colorado, in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, New Mexico. He teaches photography workshops to adults and children. His latest books are "Colorado's Yampa River: Free Flowing & Wild from the Flat Tops to the Green" and "Wildflowers of Colorado." Information about Fielder and his work can be found at johnfielder.com.

For more information about the workshops, contact the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens at 970-476-0103, or visit http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org. Cost is $850 for the two-day workshop and includes some meals.