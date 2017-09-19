Underground Sound, aka ‘Love for the Locals,’ begins Oct. 3 with Birdtalkers

Cost: The Underground Pass costs $100 and is transferable, so it can be shared amongst friends and family. It includes seats to all seven shows as well as seven drinks. Individual tickets range in price, starting around $30.

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center will present alternative folk quintet Birdtalker on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. as the kickoff performance of the 2017 Underground Sound Series.

This fall lineup, also known as the Love for the Locals series, allows audiences to discover (and re-discover) new sounds from up-and-coming talents touring the nation.

Single tickets are $30. The Underground Sound pass grants patrons tickets to all seven shows in the series and seven free drinks for $100 (that's a savings of over $160).

Tickets and passes are available now at the VPAC box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org). The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Up-and-Coming Birdtalkers

Playing music has proven to be a powerful avenue for connection and communion for Zack Green, Dani Green, Andy Hubright, Brian Seligman and Jesse Baker — the quintet that makes up Birdtalker.

Zack and Dani were married in 2012 and soon after their wedding, they tried writing a couple songs together.

Now, after adding a few friends to the band, this Nashville-born folk group's hope is simply that the more music they write and share, the more true and vulnerable interactions may be born from it.

The Greens write songs as a way to share ideas they care about and sentiments they feel deeply. Often cited for their dynamic harmonies and stunning stage presence, the band now features striking vocals, guitar, keys, percussion, mandolin and bass.

Birdtalker will join a long list of past Underground Sound singer-songwriter performances including Elephant Revival, Gregory Alan Isakov, Martin Sexton and Mandolin Orange to name a few. Birdtalker shares similarities to such artists taking influences from folk, Indie, roots, country and more.

Other upcoming performances in the Underground Sound Series include Stephanie Rice & Colonial Blue (Oct. 8), Allison Crowe (Oct. 17), Bumper Jacksons (Oct. 20) and Jarabe Mexicano (Oct. 26). The full lineup is available at http://www.vilarpac.org.