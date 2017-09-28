Up-and-Coming Nashville musicians in Birdtalker represent what Underground Sound is all about

Editor's note: From time to time, members of the Vilar Performing Arts Center community will provide insights into upcoming art, music and dance performances at the 535-seat theater in Beaver Creek Village. This week, the Vilar Performing Art Center's Ruthie Hamrick previews the Oct. 3 Birdtalker performance.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center's Underground Sound series isn't new — but it always seems to be fresh.

This fall series, also known as the Love for the Locals series, allows Vail Valley residents to discover (or re-discover) new, up-and-coming artists that are rising through the ranks of the music industry. Alternative folk band Birdtalker, which kicks off Underground Sound on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., seems to symbolize the spirit of this unique series.

About Birdtalker

Birdtalker might stylistically sound similar to some of your favorite bands — including Of Monsters and Men, Lord Huron, Bon Iver or The Lumineers — but they stand out all on their own.

The band started when Zack and Dani Green were married in 2012 and began writing their own music together. College friend and expert drummer Andy Hubright soon joined the couple on their musical journey.

Recommended Stories For You

After spending time performing odd jobs and gigs, the trio was performing the music at Shakespeare in the Park when they discovered mandolin and guitar player Brian Seligman and bassist Jesse Baker (who just happened to be Birdtalker's biggest fan).

Fitting together snugly like a jigsaw puzzle, the quintet gathered one-by-one like a band of troubadours, discovering how their own unique sound can propel them to new heights in the difficult world of the music industry.

Being noticed in showbiz isn't easy; it's a journey that every artist in the Underground Sound series is attempting to traverse. Some are further along than others. Just look at the road Birdtalker has travelled in the five years since its inception — who knows where these homegrown artists could be in another five years?

And will we be among the first to have discovered them? That's what Underground Sound is all about.

What we do know is they will join other brilliant Underground Sound alumni including Gregory Alan Isakov, Martin Sexton, Mandolin Orange and Elephant Revival.