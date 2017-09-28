Up-and-Coming Nashville musicians in Birdtalker represent what Underground Sound is all about
September 28, 2017
Editor's note: From time to time, members of the Vilar Performing Arts Center community will provide insights into upcoming art, music and dance performances at the 535-seat theater in Beaver Creek Village. This week, the Vilar Performing Art Center's Ruthie Hamrick previews the Oct. 3 Birdtalker performance.
The Vilar Performing Arts Center's Underground Sound series isn't new — but it always seems to be fresh.
This fall series, also known as the Love for the Locals series, allows Vail Valley residents to discover (or re-discover) new, up-and-coming artists that are rising through the ranks of the music industry. Alternative folk band Birdtalker, which kicks off Underground Sound on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., seems to symbolize the spirit of this unique series.
About Birdtalker
Birdtalker might stylistically sound similar to some of your favorite bands — including Of Monsters and Men, Lord Huron, Bon Iver or The Lumineers — but they stand out all on their own.
The band started when Zack and Dani Green were married in 2012 and began writing their own music together. College friend and expert drummer Andy Hubright soon joined the couple on their musical journey.
Recommended Stories For You
After spending time performing odd jobs and gigs, the trio was performing the music at Shakespeare in the Park when they discovered mandolin and guitar player Brian Seligman and bassist Jesse Baker (who just happened to be Birdtalker's biggest fan).
Fitting together snugly like a jigsaw puzzle, the quintet gathered one-by-one like a band of troubadours, discovering how their own unique sound can propel them to new heights in the difficult world of the music industry.
Being noticed in showbiz isn't easy; it's a journey that every artist in the Underground Sound series is attempting to traverse. Some are further along than others. Just look at the road Birdtalker has travelled in the five years since its inception — who knows where these homegrown artists could be in another five years?
And will we be among the first to have discovered them? That's what Underground Sound is all about.
What we do know is they will join other brilliant Underground Sound alumni including Gregory Alan Isakov, Martin Sexton, Mandolin Orange and Elephant Revival.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Blue Starlite ‘Cinema Social’ moving into former Cascade Theater in Vail
- 3 ways to extend the outdoor living season with a chill in the air
- Colorado Parks & Wildlife releases new fishing app: CPW Fishing
- For second straight year, Weston Snowboards wins Editor’s Choice award from Backcountry Magazine
- Plan your week with these Vail Valley activities
Trending Sitewide
- As recovery efforts continue, complexity of response to fatal Vail Pass semi crash comes into focus
- See how Vail and Beaver Creek stack up in SKI Magazine’s annual resort rankings
- Steamboat Ski Area lift chairs sell out in 28 minutes Monday morning
- Dr. Tom Steinberg, Vail’s first physician and an instrumental figure here for 50-plus years, dies at 93
- After 5 weeks missing in the mountains, a Park County dog was presumed dead. And then good Samaritans intervened.