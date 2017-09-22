Vail Athletic Club Climbing Team hosts open house for interested kids Sept. 30

More information: Kids ages 5 to 18 and of all abilities are welcome. RSVP is required. Call 970-476-7960.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.

VAIL — Winter climbing season is drawing near and the Vail Athletic Club, part of the Vail Vitality Center at Vail Mountain Lodge, is encouraging kids and teens to find out more about the sport at a Vail Athletic Club Climbing Team open house on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.

The open house provides an opportunity for kids and their parents to learn more about the Vail Athletic Club's Climbing Team and meet other young climbers as well as the coaches. The club's Climbing Team provides support and instruction for children and teens interested in competing, and fosters community through competition, conservation and fundraising events.

"We teach the children to challenge themselves in a fun, safe, positive environment and focus on critical thinking and proper decision making, while building confidence and developing trust," said Larry Moore, Vail Athletic Club Climbing Team head coach. "Plus, climbing takes you to incredible places and it is a sport the entire family can enjoy."

'Welcoming Group'

Kids ages 5 to 18 are welcome on the Vail Athletic Club's Climbing Team and participants are divided into groups by age and ability. Kids of all abilities are welcome. Call 970-476-7960 to RSVP for the open house (required). Climbing gear is provided and kids should wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes.

"This is a supportive and welcoming group," Moore said. "We look forward to introducing kids to the physical and mental challenge of climbing while keeping the experience fun and inclusive."

Moore has been climbing for more than three decades and coaching for the past 15 years. He is also American Mountain Guides Association-certified for both outdoor climbing and indoor wall instruction. He is a USA Climbing nationally ranked competitive climbing coach.

For more information about the open house or the Vail Vitality Center, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com or call 970-476-7960.