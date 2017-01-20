Vail Daily’s Tell Us Your Love Story contest: ‘Love on the Clock’ | VailDaily.com

“Love on the Clock” is the theme for this year’s Vail Daily Tell Us Your Love Story contest. Submissions must be 500 words or fewer. Include a high-resolution photo of you and your love and your phone number so we can contact you. The top three stories will be printed in the Vail Daily, and the winners will be invited to share their stories on the Vail Daily’s new web video series, “Vail Today” with Tricia Swenson. Submissions must be emailed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to Arts & Entertainment Editor Krista Driscoll at kdriscoll@vaildaily.com .

About 20 years ago, not too long before she made the journey from Virginia to the Vail Valley, Beth Stone was eating at a restaurant called Clyde’s and chatting with her waiter, Matt McKenzie.

“We ended up talking and then I asked him what he was up to and he said, ‘I’m moving out to Colorado,’” she said. “I said, oh my gosh, I’m moving out there, too.’ He said, ‘let me get your phone number,’ and we exchanged phone numbers.

“I was in a relationship, but I thought, this guy seems super cool, I’ll give him my number. He was moving out here with some friends and I was moving out with friends, and I thought if all the friends got together then that would be great.”

It was October 1997, and Beth and her girlfriends were planning to settle in Aspen but instead landed in Vail, where she decided to give Matt a call. The two ended up working together at Curtain-Hill Sports, now Bridge Street Ski Haus, and exploring Vail’s social scene with their combined posse of friends.

Group outings turned into one-on-one dates, and years after their chance encounter at a restaurant in Virginia, Matt and Beth trekked up to the Eiseman Hut, where Matt proposed. In 2003, Beth Stone became Beth McKenzie and the couple has spent the past 14 years in the valley, raising their two children and generally living the dream.

Sound familiar?

Beth and Matt McKenzie’s story probably sounds pretty familiar to a lot of us. After all, when you spend as much time at work as most of us do in order to afford our rock ’n’ roll ski bum lifestyles, you’re bound to find love on the clock at some point. So we decided this year that the theme for the Vail Daily’s annual Tell Us Your Love Story contest would be just that — Love on the Clock.

Do you have a “how we met” or “how we fell in love” story where your gainful employment served as matchmaker? Did you help your future girlfriend load a chairlift? Did you have to call your future husband a cab when he had too many drinks at the bar? Were you both stocking hand warmers at the local ski shop and happened to brush fingertips and immediately knew it was love?

However you decide to interpret the theme, we want to hear your story. The winning couple will receive dinner for two at La Tour and a spa package from The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch; second place is Dinner for two at The Left Bank; and third place is two 90-minute massages from Simply Massage.

The fine print

Submissions must be fewer than 500 words and emailed to kdriscoll@vaildaily.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The best stories will be printed in the Vail Daily, and the winners will be invited to share their romantic story on the Vail Daily’s new web series, “Vail Today” hosted by Tricia Swenson.

Contestants must be available to conduct video interviews and have photo portraits taken to run along with their stories in the newspaper sometime between Monday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 8. Stories will be published between Saturday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 13.