Vail Dance Festival brings Dancing in the Park to Avon | VailDaily.com

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 5:30.

What: Dancing in the Park.

AVON — The Vail Dance Festival presents Denver contemporary ballet company Wonderbound on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in a free show at Nottingham Park.

The family friendly performance takes place at the Avon Performance Pavilion at 5:30 p.m., and gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Food and beverage are available for purchase at the event, and blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are allowed. Not alcohol is allowed in, and pets are asked to be kept at home.

Free parking is available on town streets and the Avon Recreation Center and Mikaela Way lots.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Wonderbound is known for it innovation, pushing the boundaries of tradional dance theater through the use of multimedia and creative collaborations with musical artists.

The Dancing in the Park series takes place for the third year in Avon as part of the Vail Dance Festival, the two-week celebration of exceptional artists.

For a complete listing of free Avon events, visit http://www.avon.org/events.