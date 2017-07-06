Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk on tap Friday in Edwards | VailDaily.com

Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk on tap Friday in Edwards
July 6, 2017
If you go …
What: Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk
Where: The Riverwalk of Edwards.
When: Friday, July 7, vendors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.; the free music series continues every other Friday.
Cost: Free.
More information: Visit http://www.vailjazz.org.
Just because the fireworks are behind us doesn't mean Friday isn't cause for celebration. Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk returns to Edwards featuring free music from blues icons Phil Wiggins and George Kilby Jr. on Friday, July 7.
Kilby Jr. fuses his rich roadhouse guitar and R&B-inspired vocals with Wiggins' dancing harmonica for what is sure to be an inspiring, soulful performance, filling the Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater with feel-good energy.
The Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk series delivers free live music every other Friday along with local food and drink vendors, including paella from Revolution, paninis and salads from Eat! Drink! and cocktails from 10th Mountain Whiskey.
If soulful harmonies aren't enough for the younger members of the audience, Alpine Arts Center will be on hand offering unique arts and crafts projects for children.
Vendors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the Riverwalk Backyard Amphitheater in Edwards. Picnics are welcome but no pets are allowed. The event is non-smoking.
