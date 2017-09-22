Vail library celebrates Banned Books Week

VAIL — Every year, there are hundreds of known attempts to remove books from bookstores, libraries and schools. That's thousands of lost opportunities to explore ideas that fuel understanding.

By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week — taking place Sept. 24-30 — draws national attention to the harms of censorship.

The books featured during Banned Books Week have all been targeted with removal or restrictions in libraries and schools. While books have been and continue to be banned, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, in a majority of cases, the books have remained available. This happens only thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

Visit the Vail Public Library for ideas about what to read next, lists of books banned elsewhere that we have on our shelves and free programs and discussion groups about information freedom. Celebrate your freedom to read at the Vail Public Library.