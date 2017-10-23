Vail Rotary fights to end polio worldwide with Pints for Polio

VAIL — In honor of World Polio Day, which is widely recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 24, The Vail Rotary Club is hosting a Pints for Polio event at the Vail Chophouse as part of the Rotary's 27-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the event will help raise awareness and funds for polio vaccines to the public wordwide.

The message to world leaders is clear: support the final push to achieve eradication now while the goal has never been closer, or face the potential consequences of a new polio pandemic that could disable millions of children within a decade.

Best Protection is Prevention

Since 1985, Rotary has contributed nearly $1.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to the protection of more than 2 billion children in 122 countries. The disease remains an endemic in three countries — Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan — although other countries remain at risk for imported cases.

A highly infectious disease, polio causes paralysis and is sometimes fatal. As there is no cure, the best protection is prevention. For as little as 60 cents worth of vaccine, a child can be protected against this crippling disease for life. After an international investment of more than $9 billion, and the successful engagement of over 200 countries and 20 million volunteers, polio could be the first human disease of the 21st century to be eradicated.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is spearheaded by the World Health Organization, Rotary International, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United Nations Children's Fund. It includes the support of governments and other private sector donors.