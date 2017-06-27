Vail Summer Bluegrass series kicks off June 28; free shows continue Wednesdays in July | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Having previously featured the likes of the Travelin' McCoury's, Sarah Watkins, Head for the Hills and Peter Rowan, the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series kicks off its fourth edition today at the Arrabelle at Vail Square. This summer's kickoff features the Bluegrass Generals, a super group made up of Vail Valley favorites Andy Hall and Chris Pandolfi (Infamous Stringdusters), Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon) and Tyler Grant and Adrian Engfer (the Grant Farm).

Opening duties are being supplied by Denver's Mile High Express. Things get going in Lionshead Village at 6 p.m. with the opening set followed by the Bluegrass Generals at 7 p.m.

Vail Bluegrass is free to attend and is for all ages, rain or shine. In addition to the main set at the Arrabelle, members of Mile High Express will be offering a seated, acoustic performance at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in part of the Bluegrass in the Gardens Series. Folks wanting to attend that should expect for it to begin at 1 p.m.

The series continues Wednesdays through July.

For more information, visit http://www.vailbluegrass.com.