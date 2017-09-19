Vail Symposium program addresses crop circles, extraterrestrial beings on Sept. 21-22

Cost: Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 after 2 p.m. on the day of the program. Students, teachers and Vail Resorts and Eagle County government employees can receive discounted tickets.

What: The Mystery of the Crop Circles with Barbara Lamb.

VAIL — For centuries, mankind has looked to the stars and wondered, "Are we alone?"

While books, movies and other forms of entertainment have explored this notion, there are also physical occurrences that evoke wonder and keep us staring at the sky. On Thursday, Sept. 21, Vail Symposium welcomes Barbara Lamb for a program and workshop that discuss some of these phenomenons: crop circles and extraterrestrial encounters.

"We discussed space exploration in our program last week and we're simply continuing the conversation this week," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "Barbara Lamb is an expert in her field and we're excited to have her join us. Our Consciousness Series explores a wide range of topics and we're looking forward to learning more about this field of study."

For decades, crop circles have baffled and intrigued mankind. Their existence has provoked questions about why they appear, who created them, what message they're delivering and what their symbols mean. These designs and their perfect geometries appear covertly in the darkness of night in fields of growing crops and have been visited and studied since the early 1980s.

Presentation, Workshop

On Thursday, Sept. 21, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, Lamb will present her large collection of slides during this presentation, which show many outstanding features of this intriguing phenomenon.

Continuing the discussion on Friday, Sept. 22, Lamb will lead a small group workshop where she will share little known details, based on her years of experience and research on the subject, about the extraterrestrial beings that visit many humans and take them for a variety of encounters.

Lamb has counseled and assisted more than 1,750 plus people in recovering the details of their extraterrestrial encounters through hypnotic regressions.

Using photos to illustrate her examples, Lamb will show a variety of these beings and talk about the kinds of procedures and activities they perform during a visit and the agendas they seem to have with humans.

Whether or not you have paid attention to these encounters, or no matter what you may already know about extraterrestrial beings, this presentation will expand your view of the whole mysterious phenomenon.

About the speaker

Lamb is recognized as one of the leading crop circle researchers and educators in the U.S. and England, having visited, studied and led crop circle tours in England each summer since 1990. She is the co-author of the book "Crop Circles Revealed: Language of the Light Symbols," which is considered by her peers to be the most informative book on the subject.

Lamb is also a licensed psychotherapist and an active member of the Center for Crop Circles Studies in Los Angeles and in England.