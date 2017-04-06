Vail Valley Art Guild’s First Friday Exhibit features local, international artists | VailDaily.com

When: Reception is 5:30-8:30 Friday, April 7; Work on display through month of April.

AVON — The Vail Valley Art Guild will host Denver area photographer Michael Holtby at its First Friday reception today at Art of the Valley Gallery in Avon.

All members of the Vail Valley Art Guild are invited to the free April reception featuring a variety of works of art, including some by local artists. The community is invited to see the works of art at the Art of the Valley Gallery in Avon throughout the month of April.

Collection of artists

Holtby, author of "One Planet, One People," travels extensively and his favorite subjects are ethnic people around the world. His collection includes photographs of lesser known tribes in Asia, Africa, India and beyond.

He has recently returned from a trip to Africa photographing wildebeest calving and migrations. Holtby believes that "despite our differences, we are essentially all one people."

Also exhibiting work will be Cindy Kelleher, a part-time resident of Vail and Amarillo, Texas. She will be showing her pastel paintings during the month of April. Her paintings depict scenes from Texas, the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and locations found during international travels.

Also represented this month as a spotlight artist is local architect and Art Guild member Mio Cirkovic. Many of his oil paintings include local buildings and landscapes. Cirkovic also teaches weekly oil painting classes at Art of the Valley Gallery and Cordillera Internet Cafe for all levels.

The April exhibit will also feature a Side by Side show where local artists and photographers are paired up.

For more information, visit http://www.vailvalleyartguild.com.