Vail Valley Medical Center receives 2017 Women’s Choice Award in obstetrics | VailDaily.com

VAIL — The Women’s Choice Award recently acknowledged Vail Valley Medical Center as one of America’s best hospitals for obstetrics. The award signifies that VVMC is in the top 17 percent of 2,815 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

“Vail Valley Medical Center has been bringing new life to the valley for decades,” said Doris Kirchner, president and CEO of the medical center. “This award reaffirms the exceptional care our Women’s and Children’s Center provides for women, babies and families in our community.”

In 2016, 470 babies were born at Vail Valley Medical Center. The Women’s and Children’s Center at VVMC offers a variety of maternity and baby-care classes. State-of-the-art labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms aim to promote relaxation and a home-like setting with views of Vail Mountain. The operating suite is dedicated to meeting the special needs of obstetrical surgery, and VVMC’s approach to Cesarean births promotes a family-centered experience.

VVMC’s Level II Nursery provides care for babies born after 32 weeks gestation and those who need close watching or extra help after birth. The nursery staff includes registered nurses who are specially trained in Level II care and neonatal nurse practitioners. With a family-centered approach, the staff promotes minimal family separation, skin-to-skin and breastfeeding initiation in a calm, personalized atmosphere.

Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com for more information about Women’s Choice Award.