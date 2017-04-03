Vail Vitality Center hosting sleep-based meditation April 9 | VailDaily.com

After a busy winter season, relaxation might be at the top of your to-do list.

On Sunday, April 9, Denver-based yoga teacher Jeremy Wolf will lead "Yoga Nidra: A Sleep-Based Meditation" at the Vail Vitality Center to help with that goal.

During this powerful practice, Wolf will lead a guided meditation in savasana (corpse pose), which induces a complete state of physical, mental and emotional relaxation. Yoga Nidra benefits include a strengthened immune system, an increased capacity for self healing and the release of self-limiting beliefs.

To begin the workshop, Wolf will talk about how the practice is designed, the philosophy behind it and then will skillfully guide attendees through a one-hour meditation in the corpse pose. There will be time for questions following the meditation.

The workshop is designed for practitioners of all levels.

"If one is new to meditation, this is a wonderful entry point because you can lie down and allow your physical body to relax," said Vail Vitality Center instructor Morgan Flahive-Foro, who has taken part in this workshop before. "If you are an advanced meditation practitioner, Nidra can help you access the deeper layers of repetitive thought that might keep you stuck like a mouse in a wheel. It boosts creativity, helps one manifest intentions and restores the nervous system."

Flahive-Foro considers Wolf, one of her three primary yoga teachers, to be a "thoughtful, clear and eloquent teacher."

"After studying with him I leave with a strong sense of understanding over the subject matter," Flahive-Foro said. "He's also funny and open-hearted. When it comes to Yoga Nidra, Jeremy has a true and innate gift."

Wolf has been meditating since 1993. He began studying yoga in 1998 and received his classical yoga teaching certification in India. Wolf is certified in the Amrit Method of Yoga Nidra and completed Rod Stryker's ParaYoga 500-hour teacher training. Along with being a reiki master, Wolf co-organizes and teaches multiple Front Range yoga teacher trainings.

The cost for the Yoga Nidra Workshop is $35 in advance or $40 day of (if there are spots still available). Call 970-476-7960 to register.