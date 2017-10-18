Vail Vitality Center hosts Flow & Fly yoga class Oct. 20

More information: Call 970-476-7960 to register. For more information about the Vail Vitality Center, including the Winter Sports Conditioning program going on now or the new membership options, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com .

VAIL — On Friday, Oct. 20, yoga instructor Lindsea Stowe will lead a vibrant vinyasa yoga workshop that incorporates arm balances and playful poses into an energetic flow at Vail Vitality Center.

This intermediate to advanced level class will challenge participants physically and have them leaving feeling invigorated. Stowe, who trained under the Vail Vitality Center's yoga director Karen Anderson in 2013, will lead the group through "low flying" poses like crow and koundinyasana to begin.

"We can gain confidence with little risk by staying close to the mat in these first low-flying arm balances," Stowe said. "From there, we will move to forearm stand and handstand, using some of the same techniques but with a little more lift."

While some of the inversions will challenge participants, Stowe's goal is they also "feel playful and approachable."

Stowe will offer different stages and modifications so that everyone will learn a variation that works for them.

"This class will be more advanced, however will not require years of experience," Stowe said. "Anyone who is interested in getting upside down and challenging themselves is welcome. A playful attitude will be just as helpful as years of experience."

The cost for this workshop is $10.

Call 970-476-7960 to register. For more information about the Vail Vitality Center, including the Winter Sports Conditioning program going on now or the new membership options, visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com.