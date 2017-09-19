Vail Vitality Center hosts Soul Stretch Weekend Sept. 23-24
September 19, 2017
If you go …
What: Soul Stretch Weekend with Charry Shakti OM.
When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Where: Vail Vitality Center.
Cost: $15 per session in advance, $20 per session day-of.
More information: Call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com to learn more about Soul Stretch Weekend.
VAIL — Celebrate autumn's splendor by coming together through breath and stretch.
Former Eagle County resident Charry Morris returns to Vail to lead the upcoming Soul Stretch Weekend at the Vail Vitality Center on Sept. 23-24.
Over the course of the weekend, attendees will practice Kriya Yoga techniques to purify, use breathing techniques for healing purposes and rest with yoga nidra-style relaxation practices for grounding and connection.
"Kriya yoga is, simply, the purifier for the lens of perception," said Morris, who is also known as Charry Shakti Om. "The techniques include breathing and concentration exercises. When practiced in a specific order, they allow the possibility of going beyond our mental activity so that we can get into contact with our essential self. Once we become grounded in sincerity, humility and devotion, these techniques become potent and deeply cathartic."
The workshops kick off with Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23. During this session, attendees will journey beyond typical alignment instructions into a new field of awareness that shows how we are all connected. This all-levels class will include movement, breath work, an introduction to kriya yoga and relaxation/concentration exercises.
Drain out negativity
The Soul Stretch Weekend continues on Sunday, Sept. 24, with Collaboration, a session during which attendees will learn techniques that assist in draining out negative emotions and thoughts.
"Once you learn how to heal your own traumas and injuries, you will really be able to bring healing to the planet," Morris said.
This class is for all levels. There will be movement, breath work, restorative poses, deep healing relaxation and a continuation of the kriya yoga study.
Anyone who is interested in gaining some spiritual knowledge is welcome to attend either session, regardless of yoga experience, Morris said.
