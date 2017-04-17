Vail Vitality Center offers Kid’s Summer Camp June 12-15 | VailDaily.com

More information: Sign up by June 5. Call 970-476-7960.

Details: Kids ages 8-12 will have a chance to participate in yoga, climbing and fun fitness activities including obstacle courses and team activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12-15.

If you go …

VAIL — For the first time, the Vail Vitality Center will offer a Kid's Summer Camp in June that focuses on fitness and fun.

The camp, which will take place from June 12 through 15, will include an hour each of climbing, yoga and fun fitness activities, like obstacle courses, game-based agility and strength relays, team activities and friendly competitions.

By creating fun activities, the camp will keep kids engaged and grow their desire to stay active.

"Kids will learn teamwork, how to work hard while having fun and to develop/maintain primitive movements, as well as new agility movement patterns," according to Blake Gould, the fitness operations manager for the Vail Vitality Center.

Gould has spent the last decade working with youth.

sport of climbing

Each part of the camp (fitness, climbing and yoga) will feature a different instructor who specializes in working with kids in the specific discipline they're teaching.

Larry Moore, the Vitality Center climbing manager, will teach attendees about the sport of climbing, including essential safety skills and basic climbing technique.

"The children will learn about problem solving, building confidence, overcoming challenges and enhancing communication skills," Moore said, who will use games and fun activities to help kids hone specific skills, like footwork and body position.

"I am excited to be a part of this camp and to bring the thrill and fun of climbing into the lives of more children," he said.

Yoga teacher Tara Goike plans to pair fun, playful yoga poses with games and music sure to appeal to the participants.

"Yoga at an early age encourages self-esteem and body awareness with the physical benefits of flexibility, strength and coordination that's noncompetitive," she said.

Other benefits include heightened concentration and focus, relaxation and yoga's calming effects.

"Kids will laugh, play, stretch, dance and explore their imagination," Goike said.

The camp will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily June 12-15. The cost is $240 per child. Registration is open now and will close June 5, though it's expected to fill up well before that date since space is limited.

Call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com to learn more.