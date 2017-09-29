Walking Mountains presents Why Science Matters on Oct. 3

More information: Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/sciencematters to learn more and register.

Why does science matter?

Science matters because it powers our lives. Scientific understandings have built the foundations of modern society in more ways than we can count, but the sheer complexity of modern science is daunting.

Understanding and interpreting scientific information can be challenging, but it is vital to understand the facts before making those important personal and societal decisions that we make daily.

Join Walking Mountains in welcoming Sheril Kirshenbaum for her presentation Why Science Matters and learn more about the role science plays in our culture socially and politically.

Don't Lose Hope

Every significant challenge of the 21st century, from climate change to the opioid crisis, is inherently related to science.

The United States has been a trailblazer of science and technology, but in recent decades, we began to turn our backs on what has been our key to national success. Ongoing assaults on scientific integrity are on the rise as viral messaging campaigns on social media hamper critical thinking and threaten scientific progress.

But don't lose hope — there is much we can do to restore science to its rightful place.

About the Presenter

Kirshenbaum is executive director of ScienceDebate, a nonprofit nonpartisan initiative to restore science to its rightful place in politics. She works to enhance public understanding of science and improve communication between scientists, policymakers and the public.

She co-authored "Unscientific America: How Scientific Illiteracy Threatens Our Future," with Chris Mooney, and the book was chosen by Library Journal as one of the Best Sci-Tech Books of 2009.

Kirshenbaum's writing appears in publications such as Bloomberg and CNN, frequently covering topics that bridge science and society, from climate change to parenthood.

Her work has also been published in scientific journals including Science and Nature and she is featured in the anthology The Best American Science Writing 2010.

Kirshenbaum's Why Science Matters presentation is underwritten by Walking Mountains Science Center's Peternell Endowment for Professional Development established by a generous contribution from Ben and Pam Peternell.

This endowment, created in 2016, enables Walking Mountains' staff to participate in a wide variety of professional development opportunities. A portion of the funds were set aside annually to bring influential thought leaders in natural science education and/or sustainability for the entire staff and community.