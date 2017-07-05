Walking Mountains to honor Alan Danson and Jason Glass | VailDaily.com

AVON — Every year, Walking Mountains Science Center hosts its A Taste of Nature fundraising gala to recognize the hard work of its staff, board, donors and partners. This year's gala is on Wednesday and is already sold out. At the gala, Walking Mountains will honor Alan Danson and Dr. Jason Glass for their contributions to the organization and community.

"We are very excited to be celebrating another year, filled with significant accomplishments in support of our mission to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education," said Markian Feduschak, president of Walking Mountains Science Center. "No one embodies the spirit of our mission more than this year's honorees, Alan Danson and Dr. Jason Glass. We are pleased to have this opportunity to express our gratitude for the work they have done for our organization and the community."

'BETTER STEWARDS TOMORROW'

Danson is receiving the 2017 Reach for the Peak Award for his enduring commitment to Walking Mountains and his transformational leadership role within the organization. Danson has been involved with Walking Mountains for 16 years and served as chair of the Development Committee before becoming board chair from 2004-06. He co-chaired the Capital Campaign for the current campus, along with Kathy Borgen, from 2005 to 2010.

Danson "lives" the Walking Mountains mission: from being an avid outdoor enthusiast to attending countless Walking Mountains educational programs to serving in an active role on committees. He is the consummate advocate for natural science education and environmental sustainability and stewardship. His passion for the mission is exemplified by his favorite motto, "better students today, better stewards tomorrow."

IGNITING CURIOSITY

Former Eagle County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Glass is being honored with the 2017 Founder's Stewardship Award for actively demonstrating Walking Mountains' mission through his vision and leadership in the educational field and in promoting science education. His vision for Eagle County Schools led to numerous achievements during his four years with the district. Glass was instrumental in securing a long-term, collaborative partnership with Walking Mountains, ensuring enhanced science education opportunities for all Eagle County students.

"We partner with Walking Mountains because of the integrity with which they approach outdoor science education. They adhere to the scientific method and ignite curiosity that is already present in our kids," Glass said.

Tickets sold out

Along with raising vital support for Walking Mountains' natural science programs and recognizing individuals who help facilitate its mission, A Taste of Nature also celebrates the goodness of life that comes from personal and cultural connections with our natural world. Throughout the years, Walking Mountains has worked hard to develop that connection with Eagle Valley residents and visitors, from avid hikers to bookworms, pre-k to gray.

During the past year, Walking Mountains has achieved some major milestones, including reaching more than 94,000 people through their programs; purchasing the adjacent 5 acres of land at their Science Center in Avon to increase capacity; facilitating the creation of the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community; and serving more than 4,900 local youth with their Summer Science Camps, after school programs and School Field Science programs.

This year, A Taste of Nature sold out more than a month before the event. For more information about Walking Mountains Science Center, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org or call 970-827-9725.