Weird Al Yankovic coming to Grand Junction’s Avalon Theater on May 3

Where: Avalong Theater, Grand Junction. (The Avalon Theater in Grand Junction is about two hours and 20 minutes from Vail, heading west on Interstate 70.)

GRAND JUNCTION — Polka loving, author and comedian Weird Al Yankovic is bringing his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to the Avalon Theater on Thursday, May 3, at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $46.50, $56.50 and $69.50 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at noon online at http://www.MonumentalEvents.com or at the Avalon Theater Box Office in Grand Junction.

Drawing from a back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night — no two shows along the tour will be the same. And rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic's non-parody material — the deep cuts and obscure tracks.

"After 35 years of big productions, I just wanted to take it down a few notches and have a little musical palate cleanser," he said. "This show will be loose, unpredictable and maybe a bit sloppy — we'll be making it up as we go along!"

'The Complete Recordings'

Opening the show each night will be Weird Al's long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

Recommended Stories For You

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His most recent release, "Mandatory Fun" (2014), was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200. In November, Legacy Recordings will release the career-spanning "Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of Weird Al Yankovic," including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion.

For more information, visit http://www.TwoRiversConvention.com.