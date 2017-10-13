WinterWonderGrass Festival lineup announced

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The WinterWonderGrass Festival is returning to Steamboat Springs on Feb. 23-25 for the sixth annual bluegrass and craft beer festival.

With 25 bands performing on four stages over three days, WinterWonderGrass has distinguished itself as one of the premier winter music and brew festivals in the country. Headlining artists at the sixth annual WinterWonderGrass include Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, Elephant Revival and Leftover Salmon.

The WinterWonderGrass Festival is an all-ages community centric, environmentally focused festival featuring world-class bluegrass artists and Colorado craft beer. Establishing roots in Steamboat Springs after a run in Avon, the WinterWonderGrass vision is to deliver a high-quality experience by combining artists that align to its altruistic team vision and sense of community.

Additional artists include Fruition, Travelin McCourys, Lil' Smokies, Horseshoe and Hand Grenades, Jon Stickley Trio, Billy Strings and Trout Steak Revival. The three large heated beer halls; Jamboree, Pickin' Perch and The SoapBox are filled with bluegrass artists including; Good Time Travelers, Brad Parsons Band, Ghost of Paul Revere and We Dream Dawn. Special guests Tyler Grant, Bridget Law, Jay Starling and Allie Kral will be joining the WinterWonderGrass All-Stars plus sitting in with artists throughout the weekend.

The festival weekend kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 22, with a free welcome party from 2 to 5 p.m. at Gondola Square at the base of Steamboat Resort with WinterWonderGrass artists Trout Steak Revival.

"It's humbling to be welcomed and appreciated so authentically in a new community, it brings upon us a level of deep responsibility," founder Scotty Stoughton said. "We are working hard year-round to build much more than a festival — our desire is to curate a space that can inspire true connection, new conversation, a place to bring young and old together and reignite kinship. This event is not for you, it's from you."

'Pop-up' concerts, skis and more

New this year is the Public Pick at Rye at Torian Plum Plaza. In keeping with the festival's desire to further integrate music and community, it will be announcing the opportunity for friends and family of all ages to join WinterWonderGrass artists in an informal unplugged musical collaboration. Fans can bring their instruments while listening to the stories behind the songs.

Throughout the weekend, WinterWonderGrass will host "pop-up" bluegrass jams on the snow covered mountains. Steamboat Resort will be offering a three-day lift ticket starting at $189 valid any three days, Feb. 22-26.

Dedicated to the winter lifestyle, the festival has collaborated with Icelantic Skis to create a custom made ski with the full lineup printed on the base of the ski. The skis will be available for pre-order and for purchase at the festival.

With Oskar Blues Brewery as the presenting brew sponsor, 22 Colorado breweries will join the beer tastings each day from 2 to 5 p.m. The tastings are hosted in three heated beer halls where artists perform spontaneous and collaborative jams.

WinterWonderGrass aligns with local charitable organizations each year, focusing on music education, environmental protection and disaster relief. This year, the festival has aligned with Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, Yampatika, Yampa Valley Autism Program and Partners in Routt County.

TICKETS

With an established 80 percent waste diversion rate in 2017, diverting 13,321 pounds away from landfills and into composting, the festival strives to offset the environmental impact of the event.

A Klean Kanteen stainless steel commemorative festival mug is included with each three-day festival ticket dramatically reducing single use plastics.

WinterWonderGrass is a community and family friendly event with a colorful kids zone including face painting, hula hooping and crafts while parents can sip libations as the sun sets over the Colorado mountains and the music plays into the night.

WinterWonderGrass brings late night shows Friday and Saturday night to Thunderhead Lodge plus The Chief Theater and Schmiggity's in downtown Steamboat. New this year is a late night addition at the Steamboat Grand Hotel. All late night tickets will be sold separately and line up to be announced at a later date.

The festival has sold out the past six years and is expected to sell out quickly again this year. Three-day tickets will be for sale starting at $169 and three-day VIP tickets are $339. All three-day tickets include three hours of daily beer tastings, a commemorative Klean Kanteen festival cup and three days of live music at the base of Steamboat Resort. Children younger than 12 are admitted free and seniors older than 75 are also free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.winterwondergrass.com.