Wonderbound returns to Vail Dance Festival for two performances | VailDaily.com

Named as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" and under the direction of Garrett Ammon and Dawn Fay, Denver-based Wonderbound will bring limitless artistry to the Vail and Avon stages at this year's Vail Dance Festival.

The contemporary dance company will perform at Dance for $20.17 on Tuesday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and at Nottingham Park for Dancing in the Park on Wednesday. This is Wonderbound's return to the Vail Dance Festival; they previously performed as part of the Trey McIntyre Project.

'Hyper-Musical'

"Dance for $20.17 will feature Flobots live with us, so that is kind of really exciting for us to be at [the amphitheater] and presenting with live music, which is a big part of our identity," said Fay, producing director of Wonderbound. "And, then, we're really excited to do the next day over in Avon, where we'll be bringing our production of 'A Dangerous Liaison.'"

"A Dangerous Liaison" is a mixture of thought-provoking, self-indulgent humor with a fusion of baroque music and contemporary dance. The daring artistry exposes the dance company's innovation, vulnerability, courage and mastery of choreography.

"We are hyper-musical, incredibly athletic and also very sensual in our movements," Fay said. "Both the works that we're bringing to Avon are very humorous, so I think the audience is really going to enjoy some tongue-in-cheek humor and also some just downright funny moments that I think will be really great to share."

What sets Wonderbound apart from other contemporary companies is that they do all of their choreography in-house, the majority of which is choreographed by the artistic director Garrett Ammon. In addition, dancer and choreographer Sarah Tallman has choreographed extensively for Wonderbound during the past several years, creating one or two works per year.

Combining mediums

Wonderbound works with local Denver musicians and a majority of the music is composed specifically for each production.

"When we are in our season and doing our regular production, we do all of our performances to live music. We're one of the only companies in the country that does that," Fay said.

Wonderbound also collaborates with actors from a Denver theater company, Denver poets from a writing organization and illusionists.

"So, we kind of cross pollinate different mediums, which I think also is something that sets us apart," Fay said.

Dance for $20.17 is on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with tickets only $20.17. Dancing in the Park is a free event at Nottingham Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and festivalgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics.