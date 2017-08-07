 Yamaha S7X piano debuts at Bravo! Vail | VailDaily.com

Yamaha S7X piano debuts at Bravo! Vail

Special to the Daily |

The new S7X piano, made from Japanese company Yamaha, made its debut at the Bravo! Vail Music Festical at performances by Anne-Marie McDermott, Jenny Chen and Chelsea Wang at the Vail Interfaith Chapel.