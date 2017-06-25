Yogis of all abilities unite at Yoga in the Park in Eagle on Sundays | VailDaily.com

Details: The donation-based sessions are open to all levels and feature a variety of instructors. Ute Springs Environmental Learning Center is this year’s beneficiary. For more information, visit the Yoga in the Park Facebook page.

Throughout the summer, Carol Blevins of Eagle looks forward to starting her week off in contemplative fashion at a Sunday morning Yoga in the Park gathering.

"It's just a really special community event," Blevins said. "It's a great way to start Sunday morning and it's one of those things I really look forward to."

Blevins is not alone. On any given Sunday, the donation-based outdoor yoga sessions at Eagle Town Park will attract more than 100 devotees. Some of the participants have never tried yoga while others are skilled yogis. All are welcome.

Yvonne Schwartz, owner of Yoga Off Broadway, has organized the community event for seven years now and she is thrilled to see regular participants and never-ever's alike at the sessions.

"Because it is outside, it is less intimidating for people who are new to yoga," Schwartz said. "There's just a lot of freedom for people to try it out."

Yoga for a cause

There is no formal charge for the Yoga in the Park sessions, but participants are given the option of making a donation to a designated community organization. Last year, the sessions raised money for Special Olympics. This summer, the donations are going to Ute Springs Environmental Learning Camp.

Schwartz noted that the instructors for Yoga in the Park volunteer their services for the events. During the course of the summer, participants can get a sampling of different yoga options around the valley. Despite what their regular classes are like, Schwartz stressed potential participants shouldn't be intimidated to try out any of the summer sessions.

"The instructors all understand that for a lot of people, this may be their first time trying yoga," Schwartz said.

Additionally, at some of the weekend sessions, local DJs offer volunteer music services.

For more information about Yoga in the Park, visit the event's Facebook page. The summer series is sponsored by Yoga Off Broadway and Eagle Outside.