ART Magazine | VailDaily.com

ART Magazine

Vail International Gallery 100 east meadow drive, no. 17 | vail • 970.476.2525 • vailgallery.com featuring Mikhail Turovsky Acritic once wrote of Mikhail Turovsky’s work, “One cannot leave an encounter with Turovsky unscathed.” His work depicts his truth, his experience. At once, the viewer sees beauty […] 100 east meadow drive, no. 17 | vail • 970.476.2525 • vailgallery.com featuring Mikhail Turovsky Acritic once wrote of Mikhail Turovsky’s work, “One cannot leave an encounter with Turovsky unscathed.” His work depicts his truth, his experience. At once, the viewer sees beauty […] Learn more »

The Shaggy Ram 210 edwards village blvd., a-206 | edwards • 970.926.7377 • shaggyramantiques.com featuring English and French furniture and accessories Jackie Montgomery has one basic rule when curating the items that fill her Edwards store, The Shaggy Ram: “ I don’t buy anything I don’t […] 210 edwards village blvd., a-206 | edwards • 970.926.7377 • shaggyramantiques.com featuring English and French furniture and accessories Jackie Montgomery has one basic rule when curating the items that fill her Edwards store, The Shaggy Ram: “ I don’t buy anything I don’t […] Learn more »

Raitman Art Galleries 227 bridge street | vail • 970.476.4883 • raitmanart.com featuring Mario Jung The Art on a Whim galleries in Vail Village and Breckenridge were created, well, on a whim. Ten years ago, the Raitman family was sitting around a dining room table when the […] 227 bridge street | vail • 970.476.4883 • raitmanart.com featuring Mario Jung The Art on a Whim galleries in Vail Village and Breckenridge were created, well, on a whim. Ten years ago, the Raitman family was sitting around a dining room table when the […] Learn more »

Masters Gallery 100 e. meadow drive, suite 27 | vail • 970.477.0600 • mastersgalleryvail.com featuring Carrie Fell She’s back. After a six-year stretch running her own gallery, Carrie Fell returns home. Home, because when art director Rayla Kundolf opened Masters Gallery in 2002, she chose […] 100 e. meadow drive, suite 27 | vail • 970.477.0600 • mastersgalleryvail.com featuring Carrie Fell She’s back. After a six-year stretch running her own gallery, Carrie Fell returns home. Home, because when art director Rayla Kundolf opened Masters Gallery in 2002, she chose […] Learn more »

Knox Galleries 46 avondale lane | beaver creek 970.949.5564 • knoxgalleries.com featuring Shari Vines Shari Vines never intended to become an artist; after all, she had enjoyed a 33-year, successful career in the corporate world. But one day, during her routine search for collectible fine art, […] 46 avondale lane | beaver creek 970.949.5564 • knoxgalleries.com featuring Shari Vines Shari Vines never intended to become an artist; after all, she had enjoyed a 33-year, successful career in the corporate world. But one day, during her routine search for collectible fine art, […] Learn more »

Karats 122 east meadow drive | vail • 970.476.4760 • karatsvail.com featuring Dan Telleen Some artists seem stuck in their particular style, technique or medium; others continue to grow and adapt, always open to new ideas. Dan Telleen, owner of Karats and […] 122 east meadow drive | vail • 970.476.4760 • karatsvail.com featuring Dan Telleen Some artists seem stuck in their particular style, technique or medium; others continue to grow and adapt, always open to new ideas. Dan Telleen, owner of Karats and […] Learn more »

John Richter Fine Art Gallery 225 wall street | vail • 970.476.4507 • richterfineartphotography.com featuring John Richter Through the vast dimensions and luminosity of his photographs, John Richter transports people directly to the lush greens and restorative blues of tropical islands; the ever-changing reds and browns of deep canyons; the […] 225 wall street | vail • 970.476.4507 • richterfineartphotography.com featuring John Richter Through the vast dimensions and luminosity of his photographs, John Richter transports people directly to the lush greens and restorative blues of tropical islands; the ever-changing reds and browns of deep canyons; the […] Learn more »

J. Cotter Gallery 234 east wall street | vail • 970.476.3131 market square, unit 5 | beaver creek • 970.949.8111 featuring Jim Cotter, Goldsmith, Sculptor & Installation Artist In a modern world generated by screens and keystrokes, imagination and craftsmanship have still remained the godfathers of […] 234 east wall street | vail • 970.476.3131 market square, unit 5 | beaver creek • 970.949.8111 featuring Jim Cotter, Goldsmith, Sculptor & Installation Artist In a modern world generated by screens and keystrokes, imagination and craftsmanship have still remained the godfathers of […] Learn more »

Gib Singleton Gallery one willow bridge road, suite cs-5 | vail • 970.476.4851 • gibsingletongallery.com featuring Gib Singleton Gib Singleton bounced around for forty years from town to town, country to country and gallery to gallery. He was looking for someone that could identify the […] one willow bridge road, suite cs-5 | vail • 970.476.4851 • gibsingletongallery.com featuring Gib Singleton Gib Singleton bounced around for forty years from town to town, country to country and gallery to gallery. He was looking for someone that could identify the […] Learn more »

Galerie Zuger 141 e. meadow drive, #208 | vail 970.476.5619 • galeriezugervail.com featuring Anke Schofield A horse standing on wooden wheels; an elephant balancing on a small home; a young girl, arms crossed, spreading her wings. Anke Schofield’s mixed media inspires a world of limitless imagination. Her paintings […] 141 e. meadow drive, #208 | vail 970.476.5619 • galeriezugervail.com featuring Anke Schofield A horse standing on wooden wheels; an elephant balancing on a small home; a young girl, arms crossed, spreading her wings. Anke Schofield’s mixed media inspires a world of limitless imagination. Her paintings […] Learn more »

Claggett/Rey Gallery 100 east meadow drive, no. 7 | vail • 970.476.9350 • claggettrey.com featuring Jane DeDecker In the world of sculpture Jane DeDecker is undoubtedly a woman for all seasons. Much of her initial work focused on childhood innocence — like “Shortcut,” which depicts children […] 100 east meadow drive, no. 7 | vail • 970.476.9350 • claggettrey.com featuring Jane DeDecker In the world of sculpture Jane DeDecker is undoubtedly a woman for all seasons. Much of her initial work focused on childhood innocence — like “Shortcut,” which depicts children […] Learn more »

C. Anthony Gallery 61 avondale lane, market square | beaver creek • 970.845.8645 • canthony.gallery featuring Britten The snowy canvas of winter’s white mountain landscape reflects Britten’s overall philosophy toward life and art: She begins from a “blank” place, steps into the depths and plays. Britten has always […] 61 avondale lane, market square | beaver creek • 970.845.8645 • canthony.gallery featuring Britten The snowy canvas of winter’s white mountain landscape reflects Britten’s overall philosophy toward life and art: She begins from a “blank” place, steps into the depths and plays. Britten has always […] Learn more »

Bo Bridges Gallery 227 bridge street, suite e | vail • 970.688.5597 featuring Bo Bridges There’s a new art gallery on Bridge Street in Vail that will take you on a ride. Photographer Bo Bridges has set up an impressive display of his work here — a […] 227 bridge street, suite e | vail • 970.688.5597 featuring Bo Bridges There’s a new art gallery on Bridge Street in Vail that will take you on a ride. Photographer Bo Bridges has set up an impressive display of his work here — a […] Learn more »

A Hint of Asia 223 gore creek dr. | vail 970.476.7798 • ahintofasia.com featuring International Art Like many collectors, Viviane Jasinski’s taste in art has evolved over the years. She took interest in art at a young age with an affinity for the classical era of the late-1800s to […] 223 gore creek dr. | vail 970.476.7798 • ahintofasia.com featuring International Art Like many collectors, Viviane Jasinski’s taste in art has evolved over the years. She took interest in art at a young age with an affinity for the classical era of the late-1800s to […] Learn more »

Masters Gallery Hamilton Aguiar grew up in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, a region of eternal spring and summer. His introduction to New York inspired his distinctive artistic vision, which captures the varying shades of landscapes. He garnered attention at his first show in 2004, when his monochromatic, textural […] Hamilton Aguiar grew up in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, a region of eternal spring and summer. His introduction to New York inspired his distinctive artistic vision, which captures the varying shades of landscapes. He garnered attention at his first show in 2004, when his monochromatic, textural […] Learn more »

Knox Galleries A fox walked in the front door of Knox Galleries one evening and ran right up to Mark Kihle’s desk while he was working. The fox put his paws up on the desk, Kihle says, as if to say hello, before playing coy and running […] A fox walked in the front door of Knox Galleries one evening and ran right up to Mark Kihle’s desk while he was working. The fox put his paws up on the desk, Kihle says, as if to say hello, before playing coy and running […] Learn more »

Karats Few creative folks in the Vail Valley have been quite as much of a permanent and successful fixture as jeweler Dan Telleen, dating back to his first business venture in a still-fresh Vail Village of 1970. Karats, Telleen’s “working studio” and jewelry gallery, has greeted […] Few creative folks in the Vail Valley have been quite as much of a permanent and successful fixture as jeweler Dan Telleen, dating back to his first business venture in a still-fresh Vail Village of 1970. Karats, Telleen’s “working studio” and jewelry gallery, has greeted […] Learn more »

The Shaggy Ram Jackie Montgomery has one basic rule when curating the items that fill her Edwards store, The Shaggy Ram: “I don’t buy anything I don’t want to live with myself,” she says matter of factly. And as it turns out, she has very high standards — […] Jackie Montgomery has one basic rule when curating the items that fill her Edwards store, The Shaggy Ram: “I don’t buy anything I don’t want to live with myself,” she says matter of factly. And as it turns out, she has very high standards — […] Learn more »

Galerie Züger A brushstroke can impart so many emotions, and for Andre Desjardins, his paintings celebrate “the right to live, to love, to speak, to make love.” He infuses the essence of life force with each stroke, texture and nuance in his paintings. His pieces attest to […] A brushstroke can impart so many emotions, and for Andre Desjardins, his paintings celebrate “the right to live, to love, to speak, to make love.” He infuses the essence of life force with each stroke, texture and nuance in his paintings. His pieces attest to […] Learn more »

C. Anthony Gallery For Britten, life and creativity are one in the same. She follows the mysteries of creation — both artistic and human. As a result, her luminosity shines through both her paintings and life. “Light bounces and reflects and creates a path to follow,” she says […] For Britten, life and creativity are one in the same. She follows the mysteries of creation — both artistic and human. As a result, her luminosity shines through both her paintings and life. “Light bounces and reflects and creates a path to follow,” she says […] Learn more »