Knox Galleries | VailDaily.com

featuring Shari Vines

Shari Vines never intended to become an artist; after all, she had enjoyed a 33-year, successful career in the corporate world. But one day, during her routine search for collectible fine art, she attempted to buy a sculpture of a raven. Instead, an artist friend intervened, challenging Vines to make her own, knowing she had an eye for art.

“I had zero art experience,” Vines says. “I didn’t even know I had much of a right brain.”

Still, she accepted the challenge and learned the trade from sculptors. They demystified the technique, and she searched within herself to capture emotion in her bronze sculptures of animals, birds and people.

“The stronger you hold the image, the energy, the spirit, in your head, the better chance it has to come out in the piece,” she says.

Her penchant to infuse sculptures with emotion leads to virtuous circles, which touch people in synchronistic ways.

Her first experience with creating a virtuous circle came through her first sale of her first piece — the raven. It attracted a widow, who had recently held a celebration of life ceremony in Vail for her late husband. As she and her adult children gathered in the front yard, a raven flew into a tree and cried at the top of its lungs, she said. They moved to the back of the house to escape the noise, but the raven followed. After discovering the raven is frequently perceived as a symbol of letting go to birth the new, the widow said it gave them all permission to envision life beyond their loss. She used the mascot to build a fresh life and later began a new relationship.

For Vines, “the raven rekindled my sense of love for nature,” she says. “I do have a deep, deep sense of the sacredness of nature … my heart and soul is in the north woods of Minnesota; that’s where my sense of honor is coming from.”

She not only reveres nature, but also her newfound relationships with other artists, as well as artisans at the foundry she employs.

“I love working with those connections,” she says. “It’s the community; it’s not just the individual.”

Having become a sculptor late in life, she strives even harder to master her art, or at the very least, take it to the next level, in order to provide better chances to create more virtuous circles.

“That’s where the joy comes from,” she says. “Sculpting has provided an opportunity for my head to get in full rhythm with my heart and a joyful way to connect with and touch others.”

— by kimberly nicoletti