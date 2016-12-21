Raitman Art Galleries | VailDaily.com

227 bridge street | vail • 970.476.4883 • raitmanart.com



featuring Mario Jung

The Art on a Whim galleries in Vail Village and Breckenridge were created, well, on a whim. Ten years ago, the Raitman family was sitting around a dining room table when the idea first emerged: Select art, show art, sell art. Living in the mountains and investing in your passion is never a bad idea, so Brian and Ross Raitman gave their parents a thumbs up on the venture, then they moved to Breckenridge to help make the family business successful.

“Art should make people happy,” Brian says. “To look at something beautiful and let it take you somewhere, and smile.”

In the last decade, the Raitmans and Art on a Whim not only persevered through a recession and then opened a second location in Vail Village, they also have evolved and refined their collection of contemporary artwork. They have successfully curated an array of unique mediums, styles and techniques that are impressive and captivating, as well as truly “feel good.”

The Raitmans are proud of the collection they’ve built and the artists they support, so much so that they have decided to connect the business to their name. This season, a recognizable logo for the galleries will now read Raitman Art Galleries — spaces that still present colorful and cheerful contemporary pieces from the undeniable talents of artists like Mario.

Myung Jung, known in the art world simply as “Mario,” began his career as a professional artist in the mid-1980s. The distinct style he is known for was developed during a severe life change following a near-death accident.

While in the hospital, he imagined dream-like landscapes, and after Mario miraculously recovered completely, he has since developed his own flexible artistic style.

“There is a level of realism to a lot of it, and that’s what makes it approachable,” says Ross. “But at the same time, it’s not your typical landscape that looks like a hundred different people could have painted it; there is that unique aspect to Mario’s work.”

His art takes you to the dreamy places that may not actually exist in nature that way, but they exist in your head as somewhere you would likely love to be.

His technique, called impasto, lays paint thickly onto the surface of a canvas so brush and painting-knife strokes are visible. Mario’s pieces show his precise strokes and the paint itself is displayed with tangible texture, but the subjects and colors in each scene are soft and calming.

— by kim fuller