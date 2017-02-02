$1 million Powerball ticket sold in West Glenwood | VailDaily.com

Glenwood Springs might have a new millionaire.

The Colorado Lottery said Thursday that two tickets worth $1 million were sold for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing — one in Glenwood Springs and one in Colorado Springs — both at 7-Eleven stores.

The tickets, matching the five white balls in Powerball, which also has a red “Powerball” that, if matched with five white balls, wins the jackpot.

The winning Glenwood ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 51315 U.S. 6.

The winning numbers were 9, 43 57, 60 and 64. (The Powerball was 10, which is irrelevant in this case.)