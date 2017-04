10 arrests so far in deaths of 2 Colorado teens | VailDaily.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A tenth person wanted in connection with the deaths of two Colorado teenagers has been arrested.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man turned himself in Saturday. He is suspected of attempting to influence a public official and was also wanted on an unrelated charge.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found March 12 along a rural road about 20 miles south of Colorado Springs.

Authorities haven’t said how the teens died or released details about a possible motive.

The people arrested were wanted for a range of suspected crimes, including murder, robbery and kidnapping.