17th Harvest Party returns Friday; benefit features best in food, wine

Cost: $40. Tickets will not be available at the door. They must be bought and picked up at Beaver Liquors, 110 East Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon.

EAGLE-VAIL — Food, wine and supporting a great local cause will only cost you $40 on Friday, Sept. 29.

The 17th annual Harvest Party returns Friday night. It's a benefit for the Eagle County Charter Academy.

The event features more than 40 wines paired with food from 13 top local restaurants. Four or five products will be presented by 10th Mountain Distillery and the folks from Mountain Flour are making a bourbon ice cream, and an 808 Distillery Limoncello sorbet for dessert.

And that $40 is all you pay.

"You cannot go to most of these restaurants, and for $40 get wine, an appetizer and tip your server," said David Courtney, owner of Beaver Liquors.

no hidden fees

You're free to pay more if you want to, but $40 is what it costs. This is a school fundraiser, not the airlines or your credit card company. There are no hidden fees or added charges.

"For $40 you get in, and that's all you pay. That's all the food and wine you can eat and drink," Courtney said. "The food will be good because these great restaurants are preparing it. I know the wine will be because I'm picking it."

They're doing an amateur blind tasting table, where you can test your blind tasting skills on four wines.

Local jazz legend Tony Gulizia and his trio, BLT: Brian Loftus and Bob Rebholz, will be doing the entertainment.

Not so long ago, the Harvest Party was a fundraiser for the Eagle Valley Humane Society, but then a bunch of life happened in the Courtney household.

"My wife and I had three children, so we switched from dogs and cats to kids," Courtney said.

So now it's a benefit for the Eagle County Charter Academy.

Courtney collaborates with the chefs, and Beaver Liquors provides the wines that are paired with each dish.

Tickets sell out every year. Be aware that you cannot buy tickets at the door. In fact, they don't even have them available at the door. Tickets must be purchased through Beaver Liquors, in Avon, and picked up there, prior to Friday's event.

The event will also feature a number of gift certificates and other silent auction items.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.