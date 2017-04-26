25 years of great stuff: VMS 25th annual garage sale runs Friday, Saturday | VailDaily.com

If You Go …

VAIL — Imagine Carl Sagan strolling through Vail Mountain School gym exclaiming "Billions and billions," and you'll have some idea how much wonderful stuff is available for Vail Mountain School's 25th annual garage sale.

The annual event is one of the largest garage sales in the valley. Over the past 24 years, it has become a much-anticipated tradition for folks on the quest for great stuff at low prices.

Speaking of great stuff at low prices, fill-a-bag-for-$20 starts at noon Saturday.

"We've had an incredible outpouring of support from the community through donations. There's furniture, tons of clothing, appliances, toys, electronics, tools, baby items, sporting goods, bikes, skis, artwork, housewares, linens, and much, much more," said VMS parent Sue Franciose, the organizer of the event.

The garage sale includes items donated by VMS families and friends, and local stores Nest and Ritzy Recalls.

All unsold items will be donated to the Eagle Valley Community Rummage Sale in Minturn's Maloit Park later this year.

The sale is sponsored by VMS Parent Partners and proceeds benefit Vail Mountain School.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.