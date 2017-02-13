26-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort | VailDaily.com

A 26-year-old Mexican man who died after a ski crash Friday at Breckenridge Ski Resort suffered severe head trauma, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Regan Wood said Ricardo Cohen, of Mexico City, was wearing a helmet when he slammed into the snow on an expert run. His death has been ruled an accident.

Wood called the incident a “skier versus snow crash.” Cohen was visiting Colorado from Mexico.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of the resort, said in a statement over the weekend.

Read more at denverpost.com.