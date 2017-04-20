9Health Fair returns to Vail Valley April 22 | VailDaily.com

GYPSUM — For 36 years now, one of the harbingers of spring is the arrival of the 9Health Fair in the Eagle Valley.

This year the annual rite of spring is planned for Saturday at Eagle Valley High School. The free health screenings and low-cost blood draws are planned from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

According to local 9Health Fair organizer Tawni French, this year's event will feature a few new options. Local Rotary Club members will be selling breakfast food items in hopes that fairgoers will stick around longer. In addition, three large-group presentations have been added to the schedule. Those three presentations are:

• Meditation as stress reduction.

• Acupuncture for health.

• Starting Hearts CPR and cardiac defibrillator information.

Low-cost blood tests

A hallmark of the 9Health Fair program is low-cost blood screening options. Those options include:

• Blood Chemistry ($35): Provides baseline information on blood glucose, cholesterol, liver, kidneys, thyroid and more.

• Prostate Specific Antigen ($30): Measures a protein produced by the prostate gland and is recommended if you have a family history of prostate cancer or are monitoring your PSA, per your physician recommendations.

• Vitamin D ($45): Provides baseline Vitamin D levels, which helps you maintain proper bone health and understand your risk for immune diseases, heart disease and certain types of cancer.

• Blood Cell Count ($20): Your body's ability to fight infection, anemia, liver disease and certain cancers can be discovered with this screening, which gives you a general picture of your overall health.

• Hemoglobin A1C ($20): Measures your average blood sugar control for the past two to three months. Screens for diabetes and pre-diabetes.

There are two new options for the 9Health Fair blood screenings this year:

• Testosterone ($35 for men and $45 for women): Provides baseline testosterone levels, which can affect the brain, bone and muscle mass, fat distribution, the vascular system, energy levels, genital tissues and sexual functioning.

• Vitamin B12 ($20 value offered free with the purchase of any other screenings for 2017 fairs only): Provides baseline Vitamin B12 levels, which play a key role in the normal functioning of the brain and nervous system and the formation of red blood cells.

Additionally, take home colon cancer screening kits are available for purchase at the 9Health Fair. The take-home and mail-in kit checks for human blood in the stool, which may indicate colorectal conditions such as polyps, hemorrhoids or cancer. Based on the most current research findings, the 9Health Fair Medical Advisory Committee has determined that fasting is not required (optional) for blood screenings. To best prepare for a blood draw, drink plenty of water and continue to take prescription medications. People with diabetes should not fast. Check with your medical provider for specific recommendations.

Additional screenings

Each 9Health Fair also offers a variety of free screenings including blood pressure, breast exams, prostate and testicular, oral, hearing, foot, skin and more. These screenings vary by location. Select fairs also offer free health screenings for children. To register online, go to http://www.9HealthFair.org.