A bear in Steamboat Springs is targeting unlocked cars, and it’s working

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Residents in a Steamboat Springs neighborhood are on alert for a bear that has been targeting their cars.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is aware of the issue.

“Everyone needs to remember to lock their vehicles and the main level doors and windows,” said Christy Bubenheim of Parks and Wildlife.

Andy Heppelmann, who lives on Highland Circle in Steamboat, said his neighbor had her unlocked car broken into Sunday night. The next day she had her car detailed to clean up the mess, but the bear returned Tuesday and targeted the same car.

Heppelmann said he also found one of his car doors open.

“They have it figured out,” Heppelmann said.

It is not unusual in Steamboat for there to be bears that know how to open car doors. They are often attracted to the cars because of food or other smelly items inside.

“If you’re leaving your car unlocked, a bear can break in,” Heppelmann said.

Elizabeth Mitchell, who lives on nearby Alexander Way, said her son woke up to the sound of a car horn at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A bear was inside his car.

“The whole inside of his car is trashed,” Mitchell said. “Neither front door will open.”

After attacking that car, the bear targeted another car in the area.

“It’s been a problem,” Mitchell said.

