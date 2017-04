a rising star in town | VailDaily.com

Kennady Tracy, a singer/songwriter from Encinitas, California, and the granddaughter of local seamstress Marcy Tracy, will be coming to town for two performances. The first is Sunday, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Loaded Joe's in Avon. Kennady will also perform Monday, at Route 6 Cafe in Eagle-Vail, also from 7 to 8 p.m. The shows are free, so come out to encourage a young artist and enjoy some great music. Kennady,16, has been writing music since she was five, and has been seriously working on her craft for the past six years. She has shared the Grammy stage with former first lady Michelle Obama, and opened for Jonelle Monae, Mix Master Mike and Switchfoot. Kennady recently released her second CD, "Moonlight," which will be available at the shows.