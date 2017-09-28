AARP recognizes Eagle County as an Age-Friendly Community

EAGLE COUNTY — An AARP representative recently designated Eagle County as an Age-Friendly Community. Bob Murphy, state director at AARP Colorado, presented the Board of County Commissioners with this award to recognize the county's commitment to healthy aging. Eagle County is the sixth Colorado community to receive the designation, joining Pitkin County as the other Western Slope recipient of the award.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from AARP," said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. "Community members, nonprofits and public-health professionals came together to recognize the importance of our aging population, both to our county's heritage and to our economy. Their work has positioned us to meet the needs and demands of older adults in the coming decade. All county residents benefit from the efforts to make us an age-friendly place to live and work."

Membership in the AARP Aging Well network does not denote a retirement or other senior living community but, rather, means that local elected leadership has actively committed to working toward making this county a great place for people of all ages.

The population of Eagle County residents age 60 and older is expected to quadruple between 2010 and 2035, according to the Aging Well report from the county's department of public health. To respond to this challenge, Eagle County Public Health, along with stakeholders and community members, began working on the Aging Well Initiative in 2015. Aging Well Eagle County provides resources to help older adults age in place for as long as they wish to do so.

The AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities operates within the World Health Organization's Age-Friendly Cities and Communities Program, an international effort helping cities prepare for rapid population aging and the parallel trend of urbanization. The AARP program began in April 2012 and has added 182 communities to the network since its launch.

For more information, contact Carly Rietmann, Eagle County Health Aging Program supervisor, at 970-328-8896 or carly.rietmann@eaglecounty.us.