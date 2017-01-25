All done: Eagle City Market celebrates grand opening Friday | VailDaily.com

EAGLE — As he preps his store for its official remodel grand opening, Eagle City Market manager Dave Betts can’t help but remember a public hearing before the Eagle Town Board a few years back.

At the session, a number of residents voiced the concern that the super market was mulling a move from the community. That was never the case, said Betts, as the super market’s expansive remodel demonstrates.

“I think we have answered loud and clear that Eagle is important to us,” Betts said.

Beginning Friday at 6 a.m. with free doughnuts and coffee and continuing with a ceremony and cake at 9 a.m., the store is launching a weekend long grand opening celebration. Customers will be treated to free samples, activities for children and more. Officials with Kroger, City Market’s parent company, will be visiting Eagle for the event. It’s the culmination of months of inconvenience for shoppers and employees at the store.

Betts saw the first plans for the 16,000 square foot addition back in October 2014. With the exception of some office space work that shoppers will never see and some landscaping that won’t be planted until spring, the job is done.

“As of Friday morning, we will be complete,” Betts said.

Customer reactions

“It’s been interesting to see people who have been away or a month or so to come in and say ‘Whoa!’” Betts said.

There is a certain don’t-feel-like-you’re-in-Eagle-anymore sensation when first entering the remodeled store. Right inside the door, customers head into a produce section that is twice the size of the previous set up. From there they are channeled to much larger Starbucks, deli and bakery departments that also feature new amenities such as a sushi station and cheese counter.

As part of the remodel, the store has been remerchandised and many more products are available.

“I have had people ask me where we moved the frozen stuff. That is the one thing that didn’t move,” Betts said.

“We have had an amazing reception, and amazing the best way to put it,” he continued.

Betts thanked customers for their high marks on store surveys throughout the construction period. Now Betts hopes people will be even happier with the new offerings at the store.

“To be able to do something this nice for a town that really deserves it has been an absolute honor,” Betts said. “I am just stoked.”