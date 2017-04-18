Alpine Arts Center moves ‘downtown’ | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Alpine Arts Center is celebrating seven years in business with a move to Riverwalk.

The new studio/gallery in Riverwalk is centrally located with lots of natural light. "It's a great new art space — for finding local art and making art," said Tara Marsden, artist at Alpine Arts Center. The studio is open daily for drop-ins, and artists are available for demos and private lessons. Staff artists have diverse specialties and experience to support neophytes and experienced artists alike.

In creating the new space as a place to show and create art inspired by the beauty of the mountains, owner Lauren Merrill was able to source pine beetle-killed wood for customizing the studio space.

"My dad came to help with the build-out of the new space and ordered so much wood that I thought he was going to build a house! It turned out wonderful, a warm and welcoming space for everyone who comes in, and it is a reflection of the environment that we draw inspiration from," Merrill said.

Alpine Arts has added more class projects in the new space, including aspen mugs, silk scarf marbling and silk hoop painting. The silk scarves and aspen mugs are a great way to bring art into everyday life.

Alpine Arts Center has classes, drop-ins and private lessons available. Painting and ceramics and paint pottery are some of the popular options.

For more information, call 970-926-2732 or visit Alpine Arts Center in Riverwalk at 280 Main Street, unit C-101 or at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.