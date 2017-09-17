Alpine Bank’s Avon branch will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sept. 20

AVON — Alpine Bank will host a Sept. 20 party to celebrate 20 years in Avon. The party will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Clients, customers, employees from area businesses and others are invited to attend. Food will be provided by The Metropolitan in Beaver Creek, beer and wine from Beaver Liquors, live music, family activities, a cash booth and more.

Alpine Bank's Avon branch opened in 1997 with a location in City Market. Within a few years it outgrew that space and moved to 10 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, where it remains today. The branch continues to grow, along with the bank under the guidance of Executive Vice President Brian Nestor.

"At Alpine Bank we believe that our bank is only as strong as our community," Nestor said. "We work to ensure that our community members are taken care of through our banking services, our volunteer efforts, and our annual giving. It's so rewarding to be able to give back and to see local programs like YouthPower365, Walking Mountains and The Cycle Effect change lives."

Regional President Mike Brown added, "I'm proud to say that I was here from the first day Alpine Bank opened its doors in Avon. It has been a privilege to serve this community as well as the entire Vail Valley and we can't wait to celebrate with old and new friends. In fact, we are happy to say that as part of our 20th anniversary party, we will be able to give even more back to the community. We will be giving away a total of $10,000 on the night of the party via a drawing."

Non-profit organizations located between Wolcott to Avon are eligible to enter the drawing for a chance to win $6,000, $3,000 or $1,000.

For more information, go to http://www.alpinebank.com.