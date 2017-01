Announcements | VailDaily.com

Announcements

VAIL — With a snowfall count of 17 inches within the town of Vail during last week's winter storm and more coming this week, the town's snowplow drivers have been working to keep the streets safe for travel, including clearing snow from intersections to improve […]

Upcoming events Tuesday: Eagle County Caregiver/Memory loss Support Group, 4:30 – 6 p.m., Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon; call Pat at 970-328-8831 for more information. Friday: Non-medical foot care offered at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Call 970-328-2812 for a […]

DENVER — An Eagle County history book has earned a top award from History Colorado, the state historical society. "The Bridges of Eagle County," by local historian Kathy Heicher in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Transportation, is the 2016 Caroline Bancroft History Project award […]

AVON — Starting Hearts' fifth annual All You Need is Heart event will take place Feb. 8 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is held in collaboration with Vail Valley Medical Center, which provides […]

EAGLE COUNTY — For the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 2016 was very successful in many ways. The scholarship was created in honor of Logan Jauernigg, a young Vail Valley resident who died in a kayaking accident in May of 2015. The purpose of […]

EAGLE COUNTY — The Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors unanimously adopted the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community at their regular Dec. 21 meeting following a presentation by local environmental and sustainability professionals. Kim Langmaid, vice president of Walking […]

EDWARDS — Vail Christian Academy, offering kindergarten through eighth grade, will host its annual open house event Jan. 24 for parents and students considering education options in Eagle County. The open house will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, located in Edwards. […]

VAIL — Renting a home during a vacation has some attractive benefits. However, it also has some drawbacks, such as the lack of people to help with the details that make a vacation a vacation. Mountain Resort Concierge is a lifestyle management company dedicated to […]

EAGLE COUNTY — A resolution by the Eagle County Commissioners last fall has led to the formation of the Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee. The committee was established to make recommendations to the commissioners regarding policies, practices, programs and priorities in animal control and […]

Business name: KKS Property Management & Real Estate Sales. Location: Eagle and Gypsum. Date opened: Jan. 1, 2012. Owner: Debbie Darrough. Contact info: Email Debbie Darrough at debbied@vail.net or call 970-390-2798. Email Ashley Wilson at wilson.kks@ outlook.com or call 970-390-8255. What goods or services do […]

VAIL — The Steadman Philippon Research Institute and The Steadman Clinic are known for their research and innovative methods of diagnosing, treating and rehabilitating orthopedic patients. While advanced treatment methods and scientific breakthroughs are significant, it remains the people — doctors, scientists, therapists and researchers […]

VAIL — The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, nationally recognized sports medicine orthopaedic clinic and home to one of the largest orthopaedic research databases, is partnering with eClinicalWorks to accelerate bench-to-bedside clinical translation. eClinicalWorks is a leader in health care IT solutions, […]

GYPSUM — With the holidays over, one of the year's most despised burdens is upon us. It is time to take down the Christmas lights. But what if we didn't have to? Now, plainly, some people subscribe to that philosophy and leave their lighting up […]

Upcoming events Tuesday: Massage at the Golden Eagle for those 60 or over, 1:00-4:00 p.m. $10.00 for 20 minutes. Call 328-8896 to sign up for a spot. Tuesday: Haircuts at the Golden Eagle for those 60 or over, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Call 328-8896 to sign up […]

EAGLE COUNTY — ECO Transit will once again offer free late night bus service outbound from Vail between midnight and 2 a.m. to accommodate New Year's Eve celebrations. The regular winter schedule has the last bus departing Vail at 1 a.m. Beginning at midnight, ECO […]

VAIL — Most Town of Vail municipal offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday and will reopen on Tuesday. Customers of the parking sales office are being reminded to plan ahead and take care of any last minute […]

VAIL — The Vail Centre has announced that Stephanie Copeland, a former telecommunications executive and Colorado thought leader, has joined the Vail Centre Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to have Stephanie on our board. The Vail Centre will benefit from her proven record in […]

Upcoming events • Today: Free blood pressure and glucose tests at the Golden Eagle Senior Center, 11:30 a.m. No sign up necessary, first come, first served. • Wednesday: "Ask-a-Lawyer" day at Maloit Park Senior Wellness Center. Call 328-2812 to set up an appointment. 11:00 • […]

VAIL — The Christiania at Vail, part of the Destination Hotels collection, is holding a season-long 40th anniversary celebration of ownership by the Johnston family. Beginning in December, the lodge will feature celebratory offerings, enhanced apres ski options in Sarah's Lounge and of course, Helmut […]

INDIANAPOLIS — Eagle Valley High School's Tami Payne has been named a certified athletic administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Payne, Eagle Valley's assistant principal and athletic director, earned the certification by demonstrating "the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field […]