Avon Transit enhances bus service for residents, guests | VailDaily.com

AVON — Beginning today Avon Transit will offer a different route for the Skier Express Shuttle, providing daily service to residents and guests along West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

The new route will run once each morning, beginning at Westgate Plaza, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and West Beaver Creek Boulevard, at about 7:50 a.m. The route will continue to The Aspens and then head east on West Beaver Creek Boulevard, picking up passengers at all Avon Transit bus stops on West Beaver Creek Boulevard. The shuttle will also stop at the Beaver Creek Elk Lot before delivering passengers to Beaver Creek Village. In the afternoon, the last two Skier Express shuttles will make stops on West Beaver Creek Boulevard upon request.

This extended bus service is part of an Avon Transit pilot program that seeks to provide enhanced transit services to Avon residents and guests. All aspects of the enhanced route, including ridership and timeliness, will be monitored through the end of the ski season in order to determine if the town should provide similar service in the future.

For more information, call Avon acting Transit Director Rego Omerigic at 970-748-4128 or email romerigic@avon.org.